History-sheeter hacked to death in Triplicane

A 24-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in his house in Triplicane on Thursday night. The police suspect that the murder was committed as an act of revenge.

The victim, S. Ari alias Arivazhagan, resided on Canal Road, Mattangkuppam, the police said. The unemployed youth was involved in offences including theft, robbery, attempt to murder and murder. A few police stations had also opened history-sheets against him.

At 11 p.m., while he was having dinner at his house, a gang of unknown persons entered the house and encircled him.

The assailants using long knives hacked him, breaking his head open. They reportedly placed his brain on a plate before fleeing. The gang escaped in an autorickshaw.

Family shocked

The family members were shocked to see the body of Arivazhagan lying in a pool of blood. On information, the Anna Square police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Initial investigation revealed that Arivazhagan was allegedly involved in the murder of another history-sheeter, ‘Bulb’ Kumar, last year. Persons who were close to Kumar hatched a plan and executed the murder, the police said.

Special teams have been constituted to trace the accused.