History-sheeter hacked to death in Thiruvottriyur

A 27-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in Thiruvottriyur by an autorickshaw driver and three of his associates following a dispute over “mamool”, on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Rasaiya, 27, of Anjugam Nagar, Thiruvottriyur, who had 20 criminal cases, including murder, against him. On Monday night, While Rasaiya and his friends were consuming liquor near Ajax bus stand, Murali and three others arrived in an autorickshaw and hacked him to death using sharp weapons. His friends escaped from the spot.

Police sources said that, earlier, Rasaiya had demanded protection money from Murali for selling ganja. He had also attacked Murali.

In retaliation to this, Murali and his acquaintances murdered Rasaiya, said the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.