History-sheeter hacked to death in Thiruvottriyur

Published - June 11, 2024 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in Thiruvottriyur by an autorickshaw driver and three of his associates following a dispute over “mamool”, on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rasaiya, 27, of Anjugam Nagar, Thiruvottriyur, who had 20 criminal cases, including murder, against him. On Monday night, While Rasaiya and his friends were consuming liquor near Ajax bus stand, Murali and three others arrived in an autorickshaw and hacked him to death using sharp weapons. His friends escaped from the spot.

Police sources said that, earlier, Rasaiya had demanded protection money from Murali for selling ganja. He had also attacked Murali.

In retaliation to this, Murali and his acquaintances murdered Rasaiya, said the police.

