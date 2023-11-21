ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter hacked to death in Red Hills

November 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was involved in the 2001 murder of the father of one of his killers

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of six in an act of revenge in Red Hills on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Sezhian alias Seyya, 52, of Nehru Nagar, Erukkanchery, who was a history-sheeter connected with two murders. He worked at a private firm in Vadaperumbakkam. On Monday, when he was taking shelter from the rain by the roadside, a six-member gang, who came on bikes, attacked him with knives and left. Passers-by alerted the police, and Sezhian was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After investigating, the police said four suspects, including Sathishkumar, of Kodungaiyur, had killed Sezhian to avenge the 2001 murder of Prabakaran, Sathiskumar’s father. Sezhian was involved in the murder of Prabakaran, who was a history-sheeter in Erukkanchery.

