HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death in Red Hills

He was involved in the 2001 murder of the father of one of his killers

November 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang of six in an act of revenge in Red Hills on Monday.

The police identified the victim as Sezhian alias Seyya, 52, of Nehru Nagar, Erukkanchery, who was a history-sheeter connected with two murders. He worked at a private firm in Vadaperumbakkam. On Monday, when he was taking shelter from the rain by the roadside, a six-member gang, who came on bikes, attacked him with knives and left. Passers-by alerted the police, and Sezhian was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

After investigating, the police said four suspects, including Sathishkumar, of Kodungaiyur, had killed Sezhian to avenge the 2001 murder of Prabakaran, Sathiskumar’s father. Sezhian was involved in the murder of Prabakaran, who was a history-sheeter in Erukkanchery.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.