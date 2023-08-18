History-sheeter hacked to death in Pattinapakkam

August 18, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Arcot Suresh, 45-year-old history-sheeter, was hacked to death by a gang on Friday at Seenivasapuram in Pattinapakkam. His associate, who was with him, sustained injuries.

The police said Suresh was an A-plus category history-sheeter in Pulianthope. He was involved in more than 30 criminal cases. On Friday, Suresh, riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by his friend Madhu, was going on Loop Road, Seeinvasapuram. The gang encircled him and his friend. On seeing them, Suresh attempted to escape to save his life. The gang chased him after attacking his friend. The assailants fled the spot after Suresh collapsed in a pool of blood.

Senior police officers came to the spot and conducted preliminary enquiries. The body was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where Madhu was also admitted.

Suresh was the key suspect in the murder case of one Chinna Kesavalu who was murdered near the entrance of a court in Poonamallee in 2010. He was part of the gang which murdered Kathiravan, who was the key suspect in the Sankararaman murder case in Kancheepuram. He had been detained under Goodas Act.

A senior officer said, “We have constituted special teams to trace the suspects who involved in the murder and are working on certain clues.”

