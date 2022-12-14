History-sheeter hacked to death in Padi 

December 14, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Padi on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was identified as V. Suresh alias ‘Karukka’ Suresh, 39, of Pulianthope, who had 30 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder, against him.

On Wednesday afternoon, while he was on his way to meet his wife working at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ambattur zonal office in Padi, a gang of five men attacked him. When Suresh attempted to escape, the gang chased and hacked him to death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Korattur police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US