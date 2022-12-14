  1. EPaper
History-sheeter hacked to death in Padi 

December 14, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang in Padi on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as V. Suresh alias ‘Karukka’ Suresh, 39, of Pulianthope, who had 30 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder, against him.

On Wednesday afternoon, while he was on his way to meet his wife working at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ambattur zonal office in Padi, a gang of five men attacked him. When Suresh attempted to escape, the gang chased and hacked him to death.

The Korattur police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

