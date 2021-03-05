History-sheeter hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 13:58 IST

Police said ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar, who was wanted in several criminal cases in the city, was hacked to death by a gang in Postal Colony

Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects who killed history-sheeter ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar, 42 in Postal Colony, West Mambalam on Thursday night.

Police said ‘Mylapore’ Sivakumar, who was wanted in several criminal cases in the city, was classified as an ‘A Plus’ category rowdy. He has 35 cases, including three murder charges, 10 attempt to murder charges and 22 other other offences registered against him. Sivakumar was the main accused in the murder of his rival Thottam Sekar in 1997, and the key suspect in the attack on slain gangster Thottam Sekar’s wife Malarkodi and son Azhaguraja, in front of Casino Theatre near Anna Salai on October 10, 2019. He was detained under the Goondas Act twice. An externment order was issued twice, preventing him from entering the Mylapore police district. He was recently involved in setting fire to a woman's house, police said.

Sivakumar recently came out on bail and frequently visited a house for the recovery of ₹10 lakh, in Postal Colony. Noticing his movement, a gang which came on motorbikes intercepted him and attacked him using long knives. Three of his associates, who attempted to prevent the attack, were also stabbed. He collapsed in a pool of blood and his face and head were grievously injured. He died on the spot and the suspects fled the scene.

On information, police personnel from Ashok Nagar reached the spot and conducted an investigation at the scene of the crime. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem. Police sources said the gangster Thottam Sekar’s son could be behind the attack. Further investigations are on.