History sheeter hacked to death in Ambattur

Seven persons arrested, a search launched for main accused

Seven persons arrested, a search launched for main accused

A 25-year-old youth was hacked to death by a gang in Ambattur on Saturday. Seven suspects, including a DMK functionary, have been arrested in this connection.

The victim has been identified as Udayakumar, 25, of Annai Indira Nagar, Surapattu. He was an employee of a private firm. The police had opened a history sheet on him as he was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case.

The police said he and Moses of the same area had quarrelled six months ago. Udayakumar went to the house of Moses but only his mother was there. Moses, along with seven of his associates, reached the house after his mother called him. They took Udayakumar on a bike to a secluded place and hacked him to death, the police said.

The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police said a search has been launched for Moses.