History sheeter hacked to death at Padappai

CHENNAI

30 July 2020 00:26 IST

Police say the victim was leading a reformed life

A 23-year-old history sheeter, who was leading a reformed life, was hacked to death at Padappai near Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday morning. This is the third murder in row in the district in the last three days.

The name of the victim was given as Ajay, 23, a resident of Adhananchery near Padappai. He was part of a criminal gang and had cases against him. For the past few months, he reportedly led a reformed life, the police said.

On Wednesday morning, he was riding his bike near Salavakkam and was followed by three persons on a bike. He was encircled and hacked to death indiscriminately. Manimangalam police recovered the body and conducted investigation. The police suspect previous enmity to be the reason for murder.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday night, Boobalan, 52, a daily wage earner, was bludgeoned to death by Ramesh, another daily wage earner in Kanthur near Sungvarchathram over a dispute in sharing liquor.

Boobalan and his friend Ramesh, 32, were sitting near a pond in Kanthur and having drinks. Boobalan refused to share water packet to add to liquor. Both quarrelled. Ramesh threw a heavy stone and allegedly killed his friend. Sungavarchathram police registered a case and arrested Ramesh.

Man murders mother

On Monday evening, a 36-year-old man in Sriperumbudur allegedly murdered his sick mother and claimed that he did it out of mercy as she was struggling due to illness.

The police said Anandan, 36, lived with his parents in Mariammal street Sriperumbudur. Anandan's wife left him many years ago because of his alcoholism. On Monday evening, Anandan allegedly murdered his mother Govindammal, 67. His father Durai who returned home from work, found his wife in a pool of blood with her throat slit. Based on the information, Sriperumbudur police arrested Anandan.