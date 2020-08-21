History-sheeter gunned down by police in Chennai

The city police gunned down Shankar, a 48-year-old history-sheeter on New Avadi Road in Chennai in the early hours of Friday. Police claimed they opened fire when Shankar attacked a constable.
Shankar, who was shot dead in an encounter by police on New Avadi Road, Chennai had been detained under the Goondas Act on nine occasions.
| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Shankar, a resident of Ayanavaram, had 50 criminal cases against him, including four murders, extortion and ganja selling, police said. He had been detained under the Goondas Act on nine occasions.
Also read: No rise in bomb culture in T.N.: DGP
According to police, a special team led by Ayanavaram police inspector Natarajan rounded up Shankar in connection with a murder case and possession of ganja. At 6.30 a.m, he was taken to recover the contraband. Additional Commissioner of Police, South R. Dhinakaran said, "When our inspector was recovering contraband from the accused, he attacked one of our constable. The inspector had to open fire on him in self defence."
Police sources said Shankar was taken to recover contraband from debris dumped in a place on New Avadi Road. Police claimed he took a knife from the place where he concealed the contraband and attacked constable Mubarak in an attempt to escape. Inspector Natarajan opened fire on Shankar, who who fell down on the spot and was taken to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The injured Mubarak has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Police officials including Mr. Dhinakaran and Joint Commissioner of Police R.Sudhakar inspected the spot and held enquiries. They also visited the injured constable. A magisterial probe is likely to begin soon.
