History-sheeter gets 12-year jail term for peddling ganja  

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act has convicted a 27-year-old history-sheeter and sentenced him to an imprisonment of 12 years for possessing and peddling ganja. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.4 lakh.

Police arrested the history-sheeter, identified as Prabha alias Prabakaran, 25, of Maduravoyal, near a television company office in Vanagaram on March 30, 2022, and along with him, four others were also caught and 21.3 kg of ganja was seized from them.