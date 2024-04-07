ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter from Kerala held at Chennai airport

April 07, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was about to board a flight to Malaysia

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter, wanted in a few criminal cases in Kerala, when he tried to board a flight to Malaysia from Chennai airport.

The police said Sahul Hamid Sirajudeen was wanted in a few criminal cases registered in Alapuzha. Sahul was evading arrest due to which the Kerala Police had announced him as a ‘proclaimed offender’ and issued a notice to all airport authorities.

On Saturday, Sahul had planned to escape to Kuala Lumpur via flight from Chennai. When he presented his passport to Immigration officials, they found out his identity and alerted the police. Sahul will be handed over to the Kerala Police soon.

