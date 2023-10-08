HamberMenu
History-sheeter from Chennai who had gone into hiding arrested in Vriddachalam

Daniel, 29, is a ‘Category A’ culprit wanted in a murder case from 2019 and against whom an arrest warrant had been issued by the Madras High Court

October 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter who has been on the run for more than seven months was arrested by a special police team headed by Thirumangalam Assistant Commissioner Varadarajan at gunpoint at Vriddhachalam in Cuddalore on Saturday.

According to the police, Daniel, 29, is a ‘Category A’ culprit wanted in a murder case from 2019 and against whom an arrest warrant had been issued by the Madras High Court. A senior police officer said Daniel, a resident of Padikuppam, had two murder cases and eight robbery and ganja smuggling cases in the J.J. Nagar police station limits.

Daniel, a close friend of Vishwa, another history-sheeter who was killed in an encounter in Kancheepuram, had gone into hiding and was using a “sophisticated” mobile phone imported from the United States. However, the police traced him to Vriddhachalam, and after following him for a few days, arrested him on Saturday. Daniel was brought to the city and is being interrogated at the Nolambur police station.

