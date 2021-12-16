History-sheeter, four others arrested

CHENNAI

16 December 2021 01:50 IST

Police raid a flat at Kumaran Nagar

Krishnamoorthy alias S. Kicha, a 32-year-old history-sheeter against whom several criminal cases are pending, and four others, including a juvenile, were arrested on Wednesday in Kannagi Nagar police station limits.

The police team seized five knives and materials for making country bombs.

A senior police official said a complaint had been lodged by the owner of a flat in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenement in Kumaran Nagar who had rented it to Kicha that the accused was possessing deadly weapons.

When the complainant asked him about it, the accused threatened him.

Based on the complaint, a police team raided the houses on Wednesday morning. During the raid, the team found that Kicha had hidden five knives and also material for making country bomb in the flat.

Auto, bikes seized

The police rounded up R. Parthiban, 23, of Perungudi, S. Jagan, 24, of Seevaram, S. Rajararajan of Sholinganallur and a 17-year-old juvenile, besides Kicha.

The police team also seized an autorickshaw, two two-wheelers and cellphones from the accused.

Kicha has a murder case, five attempt to murder cases and several cases of ganja smuggling pending against him.

While four of the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate, the juvenile was produced before the juvenile court.