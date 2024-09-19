History-sheeter killed outside his house in Perumbakkam

A 29-year-old history-sheeter was killed on Wednesday night while he was sleeping outside his house in Ezhil Nagar. The Perumbakkam police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Kalaivanan was residing along with his wife in the tenements in Ezhil Nagar. He has seven criminal cases pending against him. He was sleeping in the veranda of his house on Wednesday night when suddenly his wife Soundarya heard some noise. On rushing out, she found her husband dead with his head smashed with a stone.

The Perumbakkam police have sent the body to Government Chromepet hospital for a post-mortem. The police have detained five persons, including a woman with whom he had a fight recently in the locality.