History-sheeter found murdered near Minjur

April 28, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police are searching for a friend of the deceased who was last seen with him on Saturday evening

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter’s body was found on D.H. Salai in Minjur early on Sunday.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the Minjur police received a call saying a headless body wrapped in a bed sheet was lying on the road. The police retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem. The police later found a severed head at a crematorium near Sholavaram and identified the victim as Ashwin Kumar of Vanchivakkam, near Ponneri.

The officer said Ashwin Kumar, who was in his 30s, was recently married. He had several criminal cases, including drug trafficking, against him. The victim was last seen with his friend Ajay on Saturday evening. The police are searching for Ajay to ascertain the details of the crime.

