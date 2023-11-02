HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter dies in hospital a week after police inquiry

He had a seizure during the questioning and was admitted for treatment

November 02, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old history-sheeter died at a private hospital on Thursday, a week after the police summoned him for an inquiry in a criminal case.

Sukumar, of Pallakku Mahangar, Mylapore, had eight criminal cases against him, including a murder. The police arrested him 15 years ago in connection with a murder case, in which he was later acquitted. He moved to Besant Nagar with his family and worked as an office attendant at a private bank.

On October 27, the Mylapore police summoned him for an inquiry in a criminal case. He had a seizure during the inquiry and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Later, his relatives admitted him to St. Isabel’s Hospital, where he died from health complications on Thursday, the police said. They added that there was no excess on their part.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.