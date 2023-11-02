History-sheeter dies in hospital a week after police inquiry

November 02, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 36-year-old history-sheeter died at a private hospital on Thursday, a week after the police summoned him for an inquiry in a criminal case.

Sukumar, of Pallakku Mahangar, Mylapore, had eight criminal cases against him, including a murder. The police arrested him 15 years ago in connection with a murder case, in which he was later acquitted. He moved to Besant Nagar with his family and worked as an office attendant at a private bank.

On October 27, the Mylapore police summoned him for an inquiry in a criminal case. He had a seizure during the inquiry and was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Later, his relatives admitted him to St. Isabel’s Hospital, where he died from health complications on Thursday, the police said. They added that there was no excess on their part.