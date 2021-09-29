History-sheeter creates ruckus, arrested

CHENNAI

29 September 2021 00:50 IST

A history-sheeter, who barged into Abhiramapuram police station and threatened the police, was arrested on Sunday.

The accused was in a drunken state on Sunday evening and created a ruckus in the house of Ammu and damaged the property there.

A patrol team reached the spot and the accused, who was identified as Karthik alias ‘Pichai’ Karthik, 27, took to his heels on seeing the police.

Within an hour, he barged into the station and abused policemen on duty and dared them to arrest him.

He has more than five criminal cases of robbery and assault against him, said the police.