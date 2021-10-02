Chennai

History-sheeter caught with ganja

A history-heeter with a huge quantity of psychotropic drugs and ganja was arrested on Thursday in New Washermenpet police station limits.

The police said the accused tried to flee when he was intercepted by a special team near Vaidyanathan bridge, Tondiarpet. He was caught after a chase and on searching him, the police found the contraband with him.The accused was identified as Sathish alias ‘Manga’ Sathish, 28.

The police recovered 2 kg ganja and 1,260 tablets from him. He along with his associates was selling them in New Washermenpet. He had 12 criminal cases for offences, including murder and attempt to murder, and had been detained under Goondas twice.


