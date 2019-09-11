History-sheeter arrested

A 44-year-old history-sheeter was chased and caught by the public after he tried to rob a man at gunpoint in Red Hills on Tuesday.

According to police, when Ramesh is a history-sheeter in Kavarapettai and Gummidipoondi police stations. He has charges of murder, attempt to murder and red sander smuggling cases against him. On Tuesady afternoon, he tried to rob a shop keeper at gunpoint, he raised an alarm. Ramesh tried to flee, but was chased and nabbed by the public. His pistol was seized. "It is not a country gun. He is yet to reveal where he procured it from," said a police officer.

He was remanded in judicial custody.