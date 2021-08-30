History sheeter arrested under POCSO Act

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the Harbour All Women Police Station limits.

The police said a family living in Mannady, on finding their four-year-old girl not in their house, searched for her in the area and found the accused Murugan misbehaving with the girl at a construction site.

He was caught and handed over to the police.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the police filed a case against Murugan under the POCSO Act.

On inquiry, the police learnt that Murugan was arrested under the POCSO Act a few years ago and was a history sheeter. He was produced him before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

(Childline operates a toll-free helpline 1098 for children in distress).