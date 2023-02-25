History sheeter arrested in Velachery for attacking constable

February 25, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Chennai

The Velachery police have arrested a 30-year-old for allegedly assaulting a head constable. The accused was identified as S. Raja, 30. He was drunk and creating a ruckus near a private hotel in Velachery on Thursday. Public alerted the control room. Head constable Sivakumar of Velachery police station reached the spot in a police vehicle and attempted to evict Raja from the spot. However, Raja attacked the policeman. He was later overpowered by the public and taken to the police station. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.