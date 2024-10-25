History-sheeter arrested for robbery in T.P. Chatram

The T.P. Chatram police in Chennai have arrested a history-sheeter for his alleged involvement in a robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint lodged by S. Babu, 57, the T.P. Chatram police arrested the suspect, who has been identified as V. Dhatchinamoorthy, 47, of T.P. Chatram.

The complainant alleged that Datchinamoorthy waylaid him near Cemetery Road in the area and demanded money for Deepavali. When Babu refused, he threatened him with a knife and stole ₹5,500 from him on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Datchinamoorthy already has five murder cases, three attempt-to-murder cases, and 15 other cases against him. The police seized a knife from him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.