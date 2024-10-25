GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter arrested for robbery in T.P. Chatram

Acting on a complaint lodged by S. Babu, the T.P. Chatram police arrested the suspect, who has been identified as V. Dhatchinamoorthy

Published - October 25, 2024 02:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The T.P. Chatram police in Chennai have arrested a history-sheeter for his alleged involvement in a robbery.

Acting on a complaint lodged by S. Babu, 57, the T.P. Chatram police arrested the suspect, who has been identified as V. Dhatchinamoorthy, 47, of T.P. Chatram.

The complainant alleged that Datchinamoorthy waylaid him near Cemetery Road in the area and demanded money for Deepavali. When Babu refused, he threatened him with a knife and stole ₹5,500 from him on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Datchinamoorthy already has five murder cases, three attempt-to-murder cases, and 15 other cases against him. The police seized a knife from him.

