History-sheeter arrested for posting video threatening police personnel

Published - July 03, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvottiyur police arrested a history-sheeter, Rishi Kannan, from a hideout in Ennore on Tuesday. 

The city police said Rishi Kannan was wanted in a case relating to threatening a real estate agent with a knife in his house in Tiruvottiyur and also other criminal cases. As the police were searching for him, the history-sheeter recently put out a video on the social media in the name of ‘professional rowdy’ abusing and threatening the police officials of Tiruvottiyur. Based on the video, the police team identified the hideout and arrested him. 

