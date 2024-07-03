GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter arrested for posting video threatening police personnel

Published - July 03, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvottiyur police arrested a history-sheeter, Rishi Kannan, from a hideout in Ennore on Tuesday. 

The city police said Rishi Kannan was wanted in a case relating to threatening a real estate agent with a knife in his house in Tiruvottiyur and also other criminal cases. As the police were searching for him, the history-sheeter recently put out a video on the social media in the name of ‘professional rowdy’ abusing and threatening the police officials of Tiruvottiyur. Based on the video, the police team identified the hideout and arrested him. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.