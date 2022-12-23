History sheeter arrested for assaulting businessman

December 23, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kasimedu police have arrested a history sheeter on charges of attempting to murder a businessman over a monetary dispute.

According to police, a few months ago, R. Arunmozhi, 29, of Kummalamman Koil Street, Kasimedu, gave money to P. Suresh, 50, of Tondiarpet for arranging driving licence. Since there was a delay in getting the driving licence as promised, Arunmozhi went to the latter’s house and questioned him. Following an argument, the accused allegedly hit Mr. Suresh with an iron ladle on his head and fled the spot. Neighbours rushed Mr. Suresh to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, Kasimedu police arrested Arunmozhi on charges of attempt to murder. The accused is wanted in several cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT