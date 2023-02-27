ADVERTISEMENT

History sheeter arrested for assaulting a pedestrian

February 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Salai police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for assaulting a pedestrian without any provocation. 

The police said while Sardar, 55, a resident of Jawhar Hussain Street was walking on Ellis Road, a man was abusing all those who were moving on the road. Sardar scolded him for abusing others. The man abused Sardar besides hitting him with a wooden log. Public caught him and handed him over to the police.

The police said the accused had been identified as Sadiq Basha, 25, of Border Thottam who is a history sheeter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US