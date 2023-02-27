HamberMenu
History sheeter arrested for assaulting a pedestrian

February 27, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Salai police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for assaulting a pedestrian without any provocation. 

The police said while Sardar, 55, a resident of Jawhar Hussain Street was walking on Ellis Road, a man was abusing all those who were moving on the road. Sardar scolded him for abusing others. The man abused Sardar besides hitting him with a wooden log. Public caught him and handed him over to the police.

The police said the accused had been identified as Sadiq Basha, 25, of Border Thottam who is a history sheeter.

