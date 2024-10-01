ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter, absconding from Kerala, arrested in Chennai airport

Updated - October 01, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old history-sheeter, who was wanted by the Kerala police, was arrested by the City police at the Chennai airport on Monday. The accused was arrested after being alerted by the officials of the Immigration Department. 

A senior official of the City police said Nijamudin Kabir was a resident of Thrissur district in Kerala. He had several criminal cases pending against him. He has been absconding since March last year with the Kerala police proclaiming Kabir as an absconding accused, besides issuing a red alert notice to all international airports. 

On Monday, Kabir tried to board a Thailand-bound flight from Chennai airport and during immigration check, he was identified as a wanted accused. Immediatel,y the Immigration officials notified the Chennai Airport police station and detained him. 

