GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter, absconding from Kerala, arrested in Chennai airport

Updated - October 01, 2024 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old history-sheeter, who was wanted by the Kerala police, was arrested by the City police at the Chennai airport on Monday. The accused was arrested after being alerted by the officials of the Immigration Department. 

A senior official of the City police said Nijamudin Kabir was a resident of Thrissur district in Kerala. He had several criminal cases pending against him. He has been absconding since March last year with the Kerala police proclaiming Kabir as an absconding accused, besides issuing a red alert notice to all international airports. 

On Monday, Kabir tried to board a Thailand-bound flight from Chennai airport and during immigration check, he was identified as a wanted accused. Immediatel,y the Immigration officials notified the Chennai Airport police station and detained him. 

Published - October 01, 2024 12:52 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.