History encrypted into those ‘inactive’ boulders

February 26, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

From Dummingkuppam to Srinivasapuram, the liminal zone between the Marina Loop Road and the seashore plays a reluctant host to loosely scattered boulders. These stones are as presentable as a hirsute, slovenly deadbeat; and as useful as a professional that has opted out of the rat race long ago. These boulders have to go — the Greater Chennai Corporation should give thought to having them cleared — as they have clearly outlived their purpose and long lost their raison d’etre. Clearing the boulders would give residents ease of movement — a point mentioned by a handful of them.

However, before they are carted away, these boulders need to be rolled over and studied with magnifying eye glasses for the “history” encrypted into them. A rich oral history around these stones is in the safe-keeping of residents. However, as with all oral histories, accounts of what these stones meant to that section of the beach can sometimes be as patchy as Internet in an area that is almost a WiFi dead zone.

Residents point out these stones were part of a line of protection against a marauding sea in the late-1970s and 1980s. One of them raises a hand to show the boulder pile-ups were of an imposing height.

A report “Studies on Permanent Solution for Sea Erosion” in The Hindu (dated August 29, 1980) notes that “a grave threat arose this year” when the waters invaded the land, between May and July, “washing away” the road from Dummingkuppam to Srinivasapuram. Needless to say, there was a scare for residents living in dwellings nearby.

With inputs from the engineers of Public Works Department, the report adds: “If the houses are to be saved from future erosion, some protective measures like creating a wall of rubble mounds as in Royapuram would have to be started immediately.”

The report quotes the residents: “We are used to these visitations during November every year but this year they occurred between May and July and this is the first time that the road has been eaten away like this.” The road mentioned in the report is the Marina Loop Road.

Earlier, a report (August 26, 1977) in The Hindu reads: “Tidal waves, at times reaching six to ten feet high, have been lashing the areas since Wednesday night. A portion of the raised footpath, to a length of about 100 metres and concrete slabs supporting it, have been wrenched away by the waves which have also jagged the earth below the road to some distance. The entire road has been closed for traffic. As night fell, the sea became choppy. A large posse of constables was keeping vigil.” The report refers to the road as Santhome Bypass Road.

In the following day’s edition (August 27, 1977), The Hindu runs a report “MGR Inspects Erosion Area”. It reads: “The Highways Department is putting up a temporary revetment with sand bags and random rubble and casuarina piles for toe 60 metre stretch of the Bypass Road in Santhome, threatened by sea erosion. Mr. M. G. Ramachandran, Chief Minister, today inspected the damaged road. He was accompanied by the PWD Secretary, Mr B. Vijayaraghavan and Mr. C. V. Padmanabhan, Chief Engineer, Highways and Rural Works”.

Talk to seniors and the middle-aged among the long-time residents of neighbourhoods along Marina Loop Road, and they are likely to recall “pile-ups of boulders along a section of this road during MGR’s times”.

The search for a solution

Again from the vault of The Hindu Archives emerges an article “Littoral Drift and Sea Erosion” (dated October 3, 1977) that seeks to wrap its head around the chilling intrusion of the sea into “Santhome by-pass road, Madras”.

With inputs from the Department of Hydraulics and Water Resources Engineers, of the College of Engineering, Madras, the article notes: “On certain coasts rapid changes may take place by way of erosion at a noticeable pace depending on the wave climate and shore environment. One such incident of rapid erosion recently occurred on the shores of Foreshore estate at the southern end of Santhome by-pass road, Madras.”

The article adds: “Protective measures to check such erosion can include (1) sea walls (2) revetments (3) groynes (4) discontinuous offshore breakwaters and (5) periodical removal of offshore sandbars by dredging.”

The article concludes thus: The solution “for the particular area affected in Madras can however be suggested only after making detailed model studies”.