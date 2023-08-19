Historian tracks growth of journals in Chennai

August 19, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

“You will be surprised to know how many things started in Madras first,” said Historian K.R.A. Narasiah. He was delivering a talk on “Printing and growth of journals: The journey of Madras Journalism” at Madras Literary Society on Saturday.

Mr. Narasiah spoke about how journals were an important part of the city’s history. “The first Armenian Journal in the world was published in Madras in 1794, and if you visit the Armenian church even today, there is a grave with an open book. Engraved in it is the title — ‘Azdarar’ which means ‘The Intelligence’ which was the name of the journal,” he said.

Speaking about the first printing press here, he said that while it was sent from London to the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge in 1711, the French captured the ship. “After several obstacles, finally a soldier in Madras had an idea and the ship was sent to Tranquebar where printing was done in Portuguese,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The College of Fort St. George, from around 1820, played a big part in the printing of non-religious books in the South Indian languages. “The college’s press published dictionaries and scientific texts”, Mr. Narasiah said.

Tamil Journals began to be published with Patrika in 1831, which was a monthly, from the Religious Tract Society. “Madras was the centre for these works in other regional languages and in 1876, 19 journals were published out of Madras in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi,” the historian said.

Mr. Narasiah highlighted the founding of The Hindu in 1878, and how it became a daily from 1889. “The six young men who started The Hindu were a part of the Triplicane Literary Society and were pained by the fact that there was no way for Indians to express their opinions when the appointment of T. Muthusami Iyer was criticised by the Anglo-Indian press. This led to the birth of The Hindu,” he said.

Highlighting how G. Subramania Aiyer was keen that people needed to be told about the objectives of the British rule, its merits and defects in Indian languages to develop political language, Mr. Narasiah said that this saw the birth of the first current affairs Tamil Journal of Madras - Swadesamithran in 1881. He spoke about the rise of the Tamil journal and its success through the years until it finally wound up in the 1970s.

Mr. Narasiah touched upon how successful Tamil periodicals, including Ananda Vikatan and Kumudham came to be.

Many Journals, Mr Narasiah said, made use of the printing technology available during the time as well as possible and were instrumental in spreading knowledge of religion and current affairs. “Their biggest achievement was how they educated people on national spirit,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT