His Day and The Kooks enthral children at The Little Theatre’s annual festival

On Thursday, an audience of over 800 schoolchildren from the city laughed, cheered, and watched in awe as ArtstageSAN, a creative art group from South Korea took over the stage at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Chennai.

Complete with mime, puppets, and lyrical music, the hour-long play titled His Day had actors delve into the monotonous life of a salaried working professional, exhausted from the daily hustle.

The play was staged as a part of the 12th edition of The Little Festival organised by Chennai-based The Little Theatre. The festival this year, showcased two plays His Day from South Korea, and The Kooks, staged by The Little Theatre.

Over the years, The Little Theatre has been bringing in international theatre groups with their productions as a part of this annual festival. “Through this theatre festival, I felt that it was important to bring the culture of different countries to the city so that children understand that the language of theatre is the same across the world. There will be some nuances that are different, but I want them to understand and celebrate this,” said Aysha Rau, Founder, The Little Theatre.

This, she hopes, will steer children towards the path of understanding one and another better across cultures.

Speaking about their play The Kooks, Rohini Rau, Trustee, The Little Theatre, said while it was envisioned as a production for children, they had both adults and children enjoy the shows equally. “While this is predominantly a clowning production, the play tackled different themes, and encouraged imagination, as well as talked about how there’s hope in the world if we all come together,” she said.

The Kooks had a bunch of eccentric cooks come together in a kitchen and cook up a storm and create a recipe that could save the world from impending doom. “There is a misconception that clowns are just people who wear garish makeup and do silly things. Worldwide, clowns are in war zones working with children, at hospitals, and the play was a tribute to all that they do,” said Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (KK), writer and director. “Nothing brings people together better than food, and hence the setting inside a kitchen and the main characters playing cooks,” he added.

KK underscored the importance of having plays that are visually stimulating and having the ability to appeal to children. “Both the plays staged as a part of the festival have plenty of movement and visually stunning sequences. These are performances that they can take back with them and cherish,” he said.

As a part of the festival, a panel discussion on “The Impact of Arts on Mental Health” was held.