Hiranandani Group to invest ₹1,000 cr. in Oragadam park

Realty firm Hiranandani Group will invest about ₹1,000 crore over three years for development of its industrial and logistics park in Oragadam, near Chennai.

The firm forayed into the industrial and logistics park segment through its arm GreenBase. It has allocated 115 acres for the industrial and logistics park, out of 430 acres of the mixed-used integrated township, Hiranandani Parks in Oragadam.

It has entered into a pact with Vestas India to create a wind turbine park and warehousing set up in Oragadam. The facility will be spread across 23 acres at the industrial and logistics park. The ceremony for the ‘built to suit’ unit for Vestas was held on Thursday.

“The government has granted infrastructure status to the logistics industry, making it an even more positive situation,” Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman and MD, Hiranandani Group, said. N. Shirdhar, group director and CEO- infrastructure (industrial and logistics), said the Vestas project would have an investment of ₹750 crore and would create around 600 jobs. He also said the firm was in talks with other firms for investments in the park.

With a capacity of 4,000-5,000 MW, Vestas Global manufacturing hub breaks ground in Tamil Nadu today, Invest India, The National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, said in its official Twitter handle.