‘Hip replacement can last 15 years’

CHENNAI

11 March 2021 00:15 IST

Latest technology makes it possible, says Prithvi Mohandas of MIOT

Over 1,200 doctors have been trained in effectively performing hip replacement surgeries in the past 10 years through the socket science course hosted by MIOT Hospital in partnership with DePuy Synthes, which is part of Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices.

Addressing a conference organised to mark the completion of 10 years of the course here on Wednesday, Prithvi Mohandas, managing director of the hospital, said the key objective was to ensure that the hip replacements were done in such a way that the future surgeries for the same patients were not complicated.

“With the latest procedures and technology available, a hip replacement can be made to last 15 years. If a person undergoes the first hip replacement at the age of 40, he or she may need another two replacements in their lifetime. If the first one is not done properly, the second and the third become difficult,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Mohandas said that adopting best practices was important to ensure that the hip replacement lasted 15 years. “We particularly focus on the acetabulum, the socket of the hip bone, as we have observed that most of the hip replacements that end up requiring revisit in a shorter span were due to problems in the socket,” he said.

He said that adopting the right approach was crucial with an increasing number of people needing hip replacements at a young age.

He cited alcoholism or binge drinking as the important cause of bone death in the hip, which might require a hip replacement surgery.

Sandeep Makkar, managing director, Johnson and Johnson Medical Devices, India, congratulated MIOT Hospital on its pursuit of perfection in hip replacement surgeries and helping medical practitioners from India and abroad to benefit from the socket science course.