HITS online test from August 5 to 7

CHENNAI

18 July 2020 00:04 IST

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) will hold its online entrance exam for B. Tech, B. Arch and B.Des. from August 5 to 7. The entrance exam and counselling will be conducted entirely on online mode. A release said over 30,000 students had applied to the institute since November. The last date to apply is July 31. For details, visit www. hindustanuniv.ac.in. Admission will be on the basis of entrance exam score along with class 12 marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Advertising

Advertising