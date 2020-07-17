Hindustan Institute offers scholarships to children of COVID-19 warriors

CHENNAI

17 July 2020

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) will select children of COVID-19 warriors who died in the service of patients with SARS-CoV2 infection, for support. Under the “Adopt a COVID warrior ward scheme”, the children of these warriors will receive waiver of tuition fee, provided they meet the basic norms. The scheme will cover all expenses of the students, including boarding and lodging and they will receive a monthly stipend. The institute has introduced 100 COVID-19 frontline warriors scholarship scheme for two years for children of doctors, healthcare professionals, government and service personnel who lost their lives to COVID-19 pandemic.

