Nobel laureate exhorts students to venture beyond safe space to reach greater heights

The 15th annual convocation of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) was held here on Saturday. Nobel laureate Andre Konstantin Geim graced the occasion as chief guest, with Indian aerospace scientist Nambi Narayanan and Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel taking part as special guests.

Delivering the convocation address Mr. Andre Konstantin Geim said, “The collective future of humanity depends on the pursuit of new knowledge.” He noted that many brilliant minds have wasted their potential by getting trapped in the comfort of routine. Those who step outside their comfort zone and explore new ideas often achieve the most important milestones in their lives and career, he added. He encouraged the students to venture beyond their safe space to reach greater heights.

Mr. Nambi Narayanan shared his experiences and spoke of the challenges faced by a small team of Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) scientists developing a liquid-fuel rocket engine which today powers many of India’s space launch missions. Mr. Veeramuthuvel highlighted the struggles behind the success of Chandrayaan-3. He also said, “People may only be aware of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, but there were many struggles and setbacks behind the mission.” He emphasised the importance of learning from mistakes and taking corrective actions.

A total of 1,598 students, including 45 PhD scholars, received their degrees. HITS Executive Director Ashok George Verghese, Chancellor Anand Jacob Verghese, Deputy Director Enid Verghese Jacob and Founder Chancellor Elizabeth Verghese were present at the event.