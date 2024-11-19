ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science opens applications for entrance exams

Published - November 19, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

Students can apply online for either HITS Engineering Entrance Examination and HITS Common Aptitude Test

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened admissions for 2025-26 and announced the K.C.G. Verghese Merit Scholarship of ₹5 crore, an initiative to support deserving students across diverse domains. It offers up to a 100% waiver of tuition fee for students who performed well in their Class XII and university entrance exams. The Sports Excellence Scholarship also offers 100% fee waivers, free accommodation, and professional training for outstanding athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

HITS Engineering Entrance Examination (HITSEEE) applications for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des., and M.Tech integrated programmes are available online. The last date to apply is April 25. The exam will be held from April 28 to May 3. Counselling will be held from May 12 to 19. Classes for engineering, architecture, and design students will commence in July.

HITS Common Aptitude Test (HITSCAT) applications for undergraduate students from the School of Liberal and Creative Arts (SLiCA), School of Basic and Applied Sciences (SBAS), School of Management (SoM) BBA, School of Health Sciences (SoHS), and School of Law (SoL)-B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.Sc. will be available from December 4. The last date to apply is May 14. The examination will be held on May 19 and 20, followed by counselling session from June 2 to June 9. Classes for students in non-engineering programmes will also commence in July.

For detailed information, visit www.hindustanuniv.ac.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US