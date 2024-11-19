 />
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science opens applications for entrance exams

Students can apply online for either HITS Engineering Entrance Examination and HITS Common Aptitude Test

Published - November 19, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) has opened admissions for 2025-26 and announced the K.C.G. Verghese Merit Scholarship of ₹5 crore, an initiative to support deserving students across diverse domains. It offers up to a 100% waiver of tuition fee for students who performed well in their Class XII and university entrance exams. The Sports Excellence Scholarship also offers 100% fee waivers, free accommodation, and professional training for outstanding athletes.

HITS Engineering Entrance Examination (HITSEEE) applications for B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des., and M.Tech integrated programmes are available online. The last date to apply is April 25. The exam will be held from April 28 to May 3. Counselling will be held from May 12 to 19. Classes for engineering, architecture, and design students will commence in July.

HITS Common Aptitude Test (HITSCAT) applications for undergraduate students from the School of Liberal and Creative Arts (SLiCA), School of Basic and Applied Sciences (SBAS), School of Management (SoM) BBA, School of Health Sciences (SoHS), and School of Law (SoL)-B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)/B.Sc. will be available from December 4. The last date to apply is May 14. The examination will be held on May 19 and 20, followed by counselling session from June 2 to June 9. Classes for students in non-engineering programmes will also commence in July.

For detailed information, visit www.hindustanuniv.ac.in.

