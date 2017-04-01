Hindus want to build temples in 3 places: Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that Hindus who favoured construction of temples preferred only three sites for the purpose — Mathura, Ayodhya and Kasi Viswanath.

Releasing the book NDTV Frauds by Sree Iyer here, Mr. Swamy contended that Muslims, who wished to construct a mosque (Babri), could do so on the other side of the Sarayu river. “We are not against masjids being built, but we need to liberate these three places,” he said. Mr. Swamy claimed that after Yogi Adityanath took over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, “the Muslims have started talking to me and are telling me ‘let’s talk this out.’”

Tughlak Editor S. Gurumurthy contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation exercise had led to “de-fattening of the Indian economy.” According to him, while 40 crore people stood in queues outside banks and ATMs, “no one protested (against the move).”