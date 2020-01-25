Hindu spiritual fair from Jan. 29-Feb. 3

From traditional food, displayed by a host of communities, to competitions for children, there is a lot in store at the 11th Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair 2020.
The fair, which will have nearly 500 stalls, has been organised with six themes that include conserving forests and wildlife, preserving ecology, sustaining the environment, inculcating family and human values, fostering women’s honour and instilling patriotism.
R. Rajalakshmi, trustee, Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation, said students must be instilled with patriotism, pride of civilisation and heritage.
“We have carefully chosen themes that will connect to and educate students,” she said.
The fair will be held from January 29 to February 3, at Guru Nanak Grounds, Velachery. On Friday, there was a mass singing programme that saw songs performed on six themes, in 11 languages.
