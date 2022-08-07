Hindu outfit leader held for malicious social media post

August 07, 2022 01:15 IST

The Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested S.J. Gopal alias Mount Gopal, 48, of the Hindu Tamilar Peravai, for circulating defamatory content on social media.

He was arrested based on a complaint from on Said Ali, who alleged that Gopal had circulated defamatory content on Twitter, hurting religious sentiments.

The police said Gopal was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

He was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public)of the Indian Penal Code.