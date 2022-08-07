Chennai

Hindu outfit leader held for malicious social media post

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 07, 2022 01:15 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 01:15 IST

The Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested S.J. Gopal alias Mount Gopal, 48, of the Hindu Tamilar Peravai, for circulating defamatory content on social media.

He was arrested based on a complaint from on Said Ali, who alleged that Gopal had circulated defamatory content on Twitter, hurting religious sentiments.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The police said Gopal was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was booked under Sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(b) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public)of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...