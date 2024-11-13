 />
Hindu Makkal Katchi youth wing leader Omkar Balaji arrested in Chennai 

Published - November 13, 2024 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore police on Wednesday arrested Hindu Makkal Katchi leader K. Arjun Sampath’s son and the party’s youth wing leader, A.S. Omkar Balaji, in a case filed against him for having allegedly threatened to chop off journalist Nakkheeran R. Gopal’s tongue.

Mr. Sampath and his son had taken part in a protest in Coimbatore on October 27 to condemn those who opposed Jaggi Vasudev alias Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation and Isha Yoga Centre. During the protest, Mr. Balaji made a derogatory speech against Mr. Gopal. A. Abdul Jaleel, an autorickshaw dealer, heard the speech while passing by, and filed a police complaint the next day.

Police said Mr. Balaji appeared before the Madras High Court, which heard an anticipatory bail petition. He was later taken into custody by the Esplanade police, and then by the Coimbatore city police. He was taken to Coimbatore for an inquiry. Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court refused to restrain the Coimbatore police from arresting Mr. Balaji.

