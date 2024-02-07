ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh police continue search for Vetri Duraisamy

February 07, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Himachal Pradesh police, with support from National Disaster Response Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Army and Navy, has intensified the search for Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, who is missing after the car he was travelling in plunged into the Sutlej on Sunday.

A press release from the Himachal police on Tuesday said a request for divers was made and they were expected to reach soon. The services of Navy special divers were also sought to intensify the search. The accident occurred at 1.30 p.m. near Kashang Nalah in Kinnaur district, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river. While the driver was killed, another occupant of the car, Gopi Nath, 32, of Tiruppur, was injured, and admitted to a hospital.

However, Mr. Vetri Duraisamy could not be traced. While a search was carried out throughout Monday, the search teams on Tuesday found parts of a body, believed to be that of Mr. Vetri Duraisamy, the press release said.

These were sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA extraction and analysis.

