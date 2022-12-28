Highways removes encroachments near Koyambedu to provide connectivity to storm-water drain

December 28, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Highways Department on Wednesday removed encroachments at the junction of Periyar Paadhai and Jawaharlal Nehru Salai near Koyambedu.

A row of 11 shops, including those selling tea, spare parts and signages and small eateries that were encroaching upon land belonging to the department for nearly 20 years, were pulled down for a length of 36 metres. The extent of land for an average width of 5.5m and measuring about 2,000 sq. ft. area, whose cost was estimated to be ₹5 crore, was recovered.

“The matter was in court and an appeal by the shopkeepers was not considered by the court since the title of the land was clearly in the name of the department. We issued notices and removed the illegal constructions on Wednesday. They were obstructing free flow of traffic at the junction,” said an official.

The removal is part of a drive to provide connectivity to storm-water drains along the roads belonging to the Highways department. "We are checking spots where connectivity is lacking and if there are encroachments, we will remove them. At this particular spot, an old drain exists. We will shift the drain to the periphery of the road," said another official.

Debris on pavements

Sridevi, a resident of Perambur, who welcomed the removal of encroachments, said that a regular routine must be put in place, especially to remove construction debris, cables and other garbage from the pavements.

At many places, the pavements have been damaged for various reasons, including laying of cables, and are yet to be repaired, she added.