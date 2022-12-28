ADVERTISEMENT

Highways minister bats for use of cost-effective technologies

December 28, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Highways Minister E.V. Velu on Tuesday urged engineers to ensure cost effective technologies are used while improving infrastructure.

Addressing officials of the Construction and Maintenance wing of the department at the Highways Research Station in Chennai, he said that new technologies were coming in everyday and the best of those should be put to use to provide quality infrastructure.

He also underlined the need to recycle and reuse materials so that the work process is also kept as environment-friendly as possible.

Mr. Velu stressed on the importance of regular maintenance of roads and bridges since if maintenance is not done on time it will only mean more expenditure and time spent on it. He said that a total of ₹6,728 crore had been allocated for the C&M wing for this financial year and that engineers should ensure that it is spent in its entirety. The Minister said that when roads should be widened or developed, the standards set by the Indian Roads Congress must be taken into consideration.

