Highways fences open space along service lane near Nazarathpet

Residents of nearby localities seek frequent police patrolling and better lighting

A week ago, the State Highways Department fenced the open space along the service lane below the bridge bordering Nazarathpet and Poonamallee (near Poonamalle High Road) after clearing the garbage there. This measure has also prevented heavy-vehicles such as lorries from being parked there. The open space was being misused as a spor for giving such vehicles a wash. These were factors hindering free flow of traffic on the service lane.

“Mounds of garbage were inviting stray dogs and cattle, which would take motorists by surprise. Hence, fencing of the open space was essential. Next, LED street lights and reflectors need to be installed. At present, the lane receives illumination from street lights on the bridge which is not sufficient,” says says B. Selvam, a resident from Porur.Residents of near-by localities suggest that police should patrol the service lane as well. Most of the traffic police personnel are deployed in front of Saveetha Medical College on Poonamallee High Road. But the service lane remains neglected. In fact, police stations in Mangadu and Thiruverukadu have received complaints of chain snatching and lifting of cell phones. As patrolling is poor on the service lane, some people tend to drive on the wrong side of the road, especially motorcyclists. In this regard, a State Highways official says that the needful will be done to make the service lane safe.

